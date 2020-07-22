All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
4747 Greenway Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4747 Greenway Road Northwest

4747 Greenway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Greenway Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30071

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest have any available units?
4747 Greenway Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4747 Greenway Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Greenway Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Greenway Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4747 Greenway Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4747 Greenway Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
