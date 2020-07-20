All apartments in Gwinnett County
4240 Medlock Park Dr
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

4240 Medlock Park Dr

4240 Medlock Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Medlock Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home

Beautiful home with bright open floor plan, spacious family room with fireplace, formal dining area, master bedroom has trey ceilings, master bath has stand up shower & garden tub, 2 car garage and more!!!

New dishwasher, new paint and new carpet!

CALL & SEE TODAY!

**NO PETS ALLOWED**

Schools: R Norton Elementary; Snellville Middle; South Gwinnet High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have any available units?
4240 Medlock Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have?
Some of 4240 Medlock Park Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Medlock Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Medlock Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Medlock Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Medlock Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Medlock Park Dr offers parking.
Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Medlock Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have a pool?
No, 4240 Medlock Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 4240 Medlock Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Medlock Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 Medlock Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 Medlock Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
