4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest

4110 Medlock Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Medlock Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have any available units?
4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4110 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
