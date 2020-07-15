All apartments in Gwinnett County
3928 Centerville Highway

3928 Scenic Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3928 Scenic Highway, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move In Ready beautiful home great school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Centerville Highway have any available units?
3928 Centerville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3928 Centerville Highway have?
Some of 3928 Centerville Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 Centerville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Centerville Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Centerville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3928 Centerville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3928 Centerville Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3928 Centerville Highway offers parking.
Does 3928 Centerville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 Centerville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Centerville Highway have a pool?
No, 3928 Centerville Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Centerville Highway have accessible units?
No, 3928 Centerville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Centerville Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3928 Centerville Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 Centerville Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 Centerville Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
