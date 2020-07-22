All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3568 Fernbrook Drive

3568 Fernbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3568 Fernbrook Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive have any available units?
3568 Fernbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3568 Fernbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3568 Fernbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3568 Fernbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3568 Fernbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3568 Fernbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3568 Fernbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3568 Fernbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3568 Fernbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3568 Fernbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3568 Fernbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3568 Fernbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
