Gwinnett County, GA
3541 Stone Mountain Highway
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

3541 Stone Mountain Highway

3541 Stone Mountain Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

3541 Stone Mountain Hwy, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
2 Commercial Spaces available for rent. 1st space next to Hertz for $1900. 2nd space individual building for $1800. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway have any available units?
3541 Stone Mountain Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3541 Stone Mountain Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Stone Mountain Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Stone Mountain Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway offers parking.
Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway have a pool?
No, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway have accessible units?
No, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3541 Stone Mountain Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3541 Stone Mountain Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
