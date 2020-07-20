All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3501 Quail Hollow Trl

3501 Quail Hollow Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Quail Hollow Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 15th of Mar, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 03/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 886087521

Address - 3501 QUAIL HOLLOW Trail, Snellville, GA 30039

Visit the following link to apply today

https://bit.ly/2TtIloo

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/747865

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and offers 1800 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Snellville, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

https://bit.ly/2TtIloo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl have any available units?
3501 Quail Hollow Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3501 Quail Hollow Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Quail Hollow Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Quail Hollow Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl offer parking?
No, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl has a pool.
Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl have accessible units?
No, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Quail Hollow Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Quail Hollow Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
