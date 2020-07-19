All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3234 Newcastle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3234 Newcastle Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3234 Newcastle Way

3234 Newcastle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3234 Newcastle Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Newcastle Way have any available units?
3234 Newcastle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3234 Newcastle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Newcastle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Newcastle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Newcastle Way is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Newcastle Way offer parking?
No, 3234 Newcastle Way does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Newcastle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Newcastle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Newcastle Way have a pool?
No, 3234 Newcastle Way does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Newcastle Way have accessible units?
No, 3234 Newcastle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Newcastle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Newcastle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Newcastle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Newcastle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College