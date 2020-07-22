All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd

3053 Centerville Rosebud Road · No Longer Available
Location

3053 Centerville Rosebud Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd -

(RLNE5644268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd have any available units?
3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd offer parking?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd have a pool?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd have accessible units?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3053 Centerville Rosebud Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
