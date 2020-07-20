Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3048 Woodward Down Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3048 Woodward Down Trail
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3048 Woodward Down Trail
3048 Woodward Down Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3048 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Paul Du at (404) 432-1292. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6518761 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail have any available units?
3048 Woodward Down Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3048 Woodward Down Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Woodward Down Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Woodward Down Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Woodward Down Trail offers parking.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail have a pool?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail have accessible units?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College