Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

2883 Blue Stone Court

2883 Blue Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Blue Stone Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath home includes 3 car garage, covered patio w/ fire place, & private yard. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances, grey cabinets with huge white island. Open concept into eating area & huge living room with stone fireplace. Bedroom (flex room) on main & full bathroom. Upstairs includes large master bedroom, on-suite with dual head shower, his/her side closet & double vanity. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathroms & laundry also on 2nd floor. Swim tennis community in Archer School district.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Blue Stone Court have any available units?
2883 Blue Stone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2883 Blue Stone Court have?
Some of 2883 Blue Stone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Blue Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Blue Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Blue Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 Blue Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 2883 Blue Stone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2883 Blue Stone Court offers parking.
Does 2883 Blue Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2883 Blue Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Blue Stone Court have a pool?
Yes, 2883 Blue Stone Court has a pool.
Does 2883 Blue Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 2883 Blue Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Blue Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2883 Blue Stone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2883 Blue Stone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2883 Blue Stone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
