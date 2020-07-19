All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:00 PM

2753 Herndon Road Northwest

2753 Herndon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Herndon Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Some of the recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest have any available units?
2753 Herndon Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2753 Herndon Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Herndon Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Herndon Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2753 Herndon Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2753 Herndon Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
