2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:05 PM

2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest

2524 Holly Berry Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Holly Berry Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have any available units?
2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have?
Some of 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest offers parking.
Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Holly Berry Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
