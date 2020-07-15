All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 7 2019 at 3:59 PM

2407 Northbrook Road

Location

2407 Northbrook Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Northbrook Road have any available units?
2407 Northbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2407 Northbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Northbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Northbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Northbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Northbrook Road offer parking?
No, 2407 Northbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Northbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Northbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Northbrook Road have a pool?
No, 2407 Northbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Northbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 2407 Northbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Northbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Northbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Northbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Northbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

