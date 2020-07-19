Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1925 Deer Creek Trail Available 03/08/19 Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in March! This spacious home located on a cul-de-sac in Located in the Mill Creek High School district, offers like new carpet through out, vaulted ceilings, great room w/fireplace and built-in TV cabinet, sunny kitchen with breakfast bar and bay window at the breakfast area, split bedroom plan w/huge master, his & hers closets and vanities - all on one level. Downstairs, you will find a huge rec room or teen/in-law suite with full bath, closet and covered private patio.



Schools:

Elem: Ivy Creek

Middle: Jones

High: Mill Creek

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



