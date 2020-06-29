All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1407 Emerald Pine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1407 Emerald Pine Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1407 Emerald Pine Court

1407 Emerald Pine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1407 Emerald Pine Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths in Lawrenceville in the Collins Hill School district. Mostly hardwood floors with tile in the large kitchen. Cozy large living room with great view of the awesome backyard. Through French doors. Large master bedroom with large custom bathroom that you have to see to believe. Available for move in 11/15

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court have any available units?
1407 Emerald Pine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1407 Emerald Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Emerald Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Emerald Pine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Emerald Pine Court is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court offer parking?
No, 1407 Emerald Pine Court does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Emerald Pine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court have a pool?
No, 1407 Emerald Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 1407 Emerald Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Emerald Pine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Emerald Pine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Emerald Pine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College