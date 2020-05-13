Rent Calculator
1404 Stephens Pond Vw
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM
1 of 12
Report This Listing
1404 Stephens Pond View Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30052
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
parking
garage
Hard to find four bedroom, two and a half bath rental in Loganville!!! Fenced in back yard. Family room w/fireplace, separate dining room. No pets, no smoking.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have any available units?
1404 Stephens Pond Vw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have?
Some of 1404 Stephens Pond Vw's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1404 Stephens Pond Vw currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Stephens Pond Vw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Stephens Pond Vw pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw offers parking.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have a pool?
No, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have accessible units?
No, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Stephens Pond Vw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Stephens Pond Vw does not have units with air conditioning.
