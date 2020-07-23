All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1185 Mercury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1185 Mercury Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1185 Mercury Drive

1185 Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1185 Mercury Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,213 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4913499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Mercury Drive have any available units?
1185 Mercury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1185 Mercury Drive have?
Some of 1185 Mercury Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Mercury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Mercury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Mercury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 Mercury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1185 Mercury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1185 Mercury Drive offers parking.
Does 1185 Mercury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Mercury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Mercury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1185 Mercury Drive has a pool.
Does 1185 Mercury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1185 Mercury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Mercury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 Mercury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Mercury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1185 Mercury Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College