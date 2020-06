Amenities

Classic 4-sides brick ranch home in quiet East Atlanta neighborhood. Minutes to Gresham Park, EAV, I-20, and more! Enjoy a new kitchen with SS appliances and custom cabinets, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy a formal living room with an extra room off the kitchen perfect for a family room, office or flex space. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a basement for extra storage!