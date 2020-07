Amenities

Gresham Park Classic! You can't beat this easy to maintain ranch level home. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths on an unfinished basement is perfect for any family! Close access to I-20 and 285! Minutes to EAV, & plenty of shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room & living room. Master has half bath. Great value in a great neighborhood! 1.7 mi to Barack Obama Elementary. NO VOUCHERS!