2410 Charleston Pointe Court SE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:09 AM

2410 Charleston Pointe Court SE

2410 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Come experience one of the largest floor plans in Charleston Pointe! This refreshed beauty features gleaming hardwood floors, an open floor plan, plus an incredible master bedroom retreat with en-suite spa like bath! Stunning hardwood floors greet you on entry to this home. The main floor bedroom is perfectly sited for guest accommodations or use it as your home office/library/studio. The attached full bath is accessible for your guest hosting needs. The kitchen provides easy access and views to the dining room and living room/great room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

