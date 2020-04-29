2410 Charleston Pointe Court SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Come experience one of the largest floor plans in Charleston Pointe! This refreshed beauty features gleaming hardwood floors, an open floor plan, plus an incredible master bedroom retreat with en-suite spa like bath! Stunning hardwood floors greet you on entry to this home. The main floor bedroom is perfectly sited for guest accommodations or use it as your home office/library/studio. The attached full bath is accessible for your guest hosting needs. The kitchen provides easy access and views to the dining room and living room/great room.