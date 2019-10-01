All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated October 1 2019

2262 Charleston Pointe SE

2262 Charleston Pointe Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2262 Charleston Pointe Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2262 Charleston Pointe SE Available 10/06/19 Amazing complex. Fantastic Property Location. - OPEN HOUSE
Thursday 9/26 5:30pm - 7pm (Courtney)
Saturday 9/28 12pm - 1:30pm (Courtney)

Hardwood floors will welcome you home to this property throughout. Open floor plan downstairs. Eat in kitchen. Formal dining room that could also be a study or home office. Half bath downstairs. Two baths upstairs. Garage. HOA cuts grass. Tenant cares for flowers and beds. Washer and Dryer additional $40 per month optional. $90/month HOA fee is in addition to rent. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to apply now.

(RLNE3424343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have any available units?
2262 Charleston Pointe SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have?
Some of 2262 Charleston Pointe SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Charleston Pointe SE currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Charleston Pointe SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Charleston Pointe SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE is pet friendly.
Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE offers parking.
Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have a pool?
No, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have accessible units?
No, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Charleston Pointe SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Charleston Pointe SE does not have units with air conditioning.
