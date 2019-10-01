2262 Charleston Pointe Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316 Gresham Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
2262 Charleston Pointe SE Available 10/06/19 Amazing complex. Fantastic Property Location. - OPEN HOUSE Thursday 9/26 5:30pm - 7pm (Courtney) Saturday 9/28 12pm - 1:30pm (Courtney)
Hardwood floors will welcome you home to this property throughout. Open floor plan downstairs. Eat in kitchen. Formal dining room that could also be a study or home office. Half bath downstairs. Two baths upstairs. Garage. HOA cuts grass. Tenant cares for flowers and beds. Washer and Dryer additional $40 per month optional. $90/month HOA fee is in addition to rent. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to apply now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
