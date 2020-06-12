2034 Mesa Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316 Gresham Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 4 sided Brick Ranch on a nice level. Large Living room, separate Dining Room, bonus room off of the kitchen, near South River Trail/Michelle Obama Trail, Gresham Park Recreation Center, Barack Obama Elementary School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
