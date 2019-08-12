2021 Rodeo Court Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Freshly painted 3 Bedroomn All Brick Ranch Home on Quiet Cul De Sac, Available In Atlanta. Enjoy The Gleaming Hardwood Flooring In Living, Dining, And Halls And Carpeted Bedrooms. Sunny Kitchen, Baths And Bedrooms. Large, Level Backyard With Deck For Entertaining. Hurry This Home Wonâ??t



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1958



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,130.00

