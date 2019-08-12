All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2021 Rodeo Court Southeast
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:35 PM

2021 Rodeo Court Southeast

2021 Rodeo Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2021 Rodeo Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***
Freshly painted 3 Bedroomn All Brick Ranch Home on Quiet Cul De Sac, Available In Atlanta. Enjoy The Gleaming Hardwood Flooring In Living, Dining, And Halls And Carpeted Bedrooms. Sunny Kitchen, Baths And Bedrooms. Large, Level Backyard With Deck For Entertaining. Hurry This Home Wonâ??t

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1958

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,130.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast have any available units?
2021 Rodeo Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Rodeo Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College