Gresham Park, GA
2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace
2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace

2019 West Flat Shoals Terrace · No Longer Available
Gresham Park
Cheap Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2019 West Flat Shoals Terrace, Gresham Park, GA 30034
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**2nd month free with 13 month lease** Highly sought after location in Dekalb, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have any available units?
2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have?
Some of 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace offer parking?
No, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have a pool?
No, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 W Flat Shoals Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

