Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

2017 Rodeo Court Southeast

2017 Rodeo Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Rodeo Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Great 4 BR 1.5 BA Ranch home. Eat-in kitchen, appliances, and nice sized living room. The kitchen has a pass-through to the family room with an extra bedroom on the back of the home. Master bedroom with private half bath. Situated on a cul-de-sac with beautiful, level backyard for entertaining. Hurry you will not want to miss out on this home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Mcnair High School
Middle School: Mcnair Middle School
Elementary School: Clifton Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast have any available units?
2017 Rodeo Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Rodeo Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Rodeo Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

