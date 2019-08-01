1943 Vicki Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

For Lease. Fully renovated 4 bdrm/2 ba brick home on an ample lot a with large, level fenced back yard! Beautifully updated with fresh paint throughout, gleaming refinished hardwood floors and an easy living floor plan. Bright and open eat-in kitchen with new putty gray cabinets, crisp white subway tile backsplash, island with breakfast bar, gorgeous quartz countertops, plus must-have stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room; carport. Super convenient location with great access to I-20, I-285, East Atlanta and downtown! AHA vouchers not accepted. Owner is a licensed RE agent in GA.