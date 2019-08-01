All apartments in Gresham Park
1943 Vicki Ln
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1943 Vicki Ln

1943 Vicki Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1943 Vicki Lane, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
For Lease. Fully renovated 4 bdrm/2 ba brick home on an ample lot a with large, level fenced back yard! Beautifully updated with fresh paint throughout, gleaming refinished hardwood floors and an easy living floor plan. Bright and open eat-in kitchen with new putty gray cabinets, crisp white subway tile backsplash, island with breakfast bar, gorgeous quartz countertops, plus must-have stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room; carport. Super convenient location with great access to I-20, I-285, East Atlanta and downtown! AHA vouchers not accepted. Owner is a licensed RE agent in GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Vicki Ln have any available units?
1943 Vicki Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1943 Vicki Ln have?
Some of 1943 Vicki Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Vicki Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Vicki Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Vicki Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1943 Vicki Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1943 Vicki Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Vicki Ln offers parking.
Does 1943 Vicki Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 Vicki Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Vicki Ln have a pool?
No, 1943 Vicki Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Vicki Ln have accessible units?
No, 1943 Vicki Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Vicki Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 Vicki Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 Vicki Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 Vicki Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
