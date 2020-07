Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated home with stainless steel appliances, new exterior paint, updated kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. This spacious ranch is located on a quiet lot in high-demand Gresham Park close to local eats, parks and easy access to I-20 and I-285. Large deck and fenced in backyard make for great entertaining. This is a must-see move-in ready house waiting for you! Available for immediate move-in!