Gresham Park, GA
1922 Brannen Road South East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1922 Brannen Road South East

1922 Brannen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Brannen Road, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 4/3 modernized home located in East Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinetry. Open living room and guest bedroom with private bathroom on main level. Master is large with stunning en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full hall bathroom. Attractive porch, private backyard and garage make this home the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Brannen Road South East have any available units?
1922 Brannen Road South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1922 Brannen Road South East have?
Some of 1922 Brannen Road South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Brannen Road South East currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Brannen Road South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Brannen Road South East pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Brannen Road South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1922 Brannen Road South East offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Brannen Road South East does offer parking.
Does 1922 Brannen Road South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Brannen Road South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Brannen Road South East have a pool?
No, 1922 Brannen Road South East does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Brannen Road South East have accessible units?
No, 1922 Brannen Road South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Brannen Road South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Brannen Road South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Brannen Road South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Brannen Road South East does not have units with air conditioning.
