1922 Brannen Road South East

Gorgeous 4/3 modernized home located in East Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinetry. Open living room and guest bedroom with private bathroom on main level. Master is large with stunning en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full hall bathroom. Attractive porch, private backyard and garage make this home the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home.