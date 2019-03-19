All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast

1869 Rollingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1869 Rollingwood Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will want to see this beautiful rental in a Prime Location --close to East Atlanta Village (10 Mins), Downtown (15 mins) Little Five (15 mins) & Perimeter-Decatur Campus. It is a 4 bedroom/2 ba ranch on a basement with a 2-Car Garage. Recently renovated, this home features new Wood Flooring throughout, Judges Paneling in the Den, new Appliances and Cabinets, remodeled Bathrooms. A Large Deck overlooks the Fenced and Level Backyard. The Backyard is equipt with a separate Pet Pen to keep any pet mess contained to the penned area while leaving the remainder of the backyard to enjoy. Beautiful yard(s) with accent lighting. Priced to move, this one will go quickly. Register online for the self-tour (through Rently) which begin on Saturday afternoon Jan.18 at .................https://Rently.com.............. or call..........(770) 691-0303, to register via telephone. The application may be found on:

https://pmigwinnett.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have any available units?
1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1869 Rollingwood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College