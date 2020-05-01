1815 Boulderview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316 Gresham Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 Boulderview Drive SE have any available units?
1815 Boulderview Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1815 Boulderview Drive SE have?
Some of 1815 Boulderview Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Boulderview Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Boulderview Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.