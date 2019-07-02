1628 CECILIA Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

So Close to East Atlanta Village but quiet and tucked away on a Great Street! Newly Renovated home with Rocking C hair Front porch, HUGE back deck, Fully Fenced in Yard and bonus Den off the Master Bedroom. Designer Touches and Bungalow Appeal! Perfect home for entertaining. New Open Concept Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter-tops! Great Floorplan with Hardwood Floors, New Baths, New Windows, Laundry room, and Lots of Storage and so much More! Home features: 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a bonus (den, office, nursery, bedroom, etc),