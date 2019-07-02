All apartments in Gresham Park
Gresham Park, GA
1628 CECILIA Drive SE
1628 CECILIA Drive SE

1628 Cecilia Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Cecilia Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
So Close to East Atlanta Village but quiet and tucked away on a Great Street! Newly Renovated home with Rocking C hair Front porch, HUGE back deck, Fully Fenced in Yard and bonus Den off the Master Bedroom. Designer Touches and Bungalow Appeal! Perfect home for entertaining. New Open Concept Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter-tops! Great Floorplan with Hardwood Floors, New Baths, New Windows, Laundry room, and Lots of Storage and so much More! Home features: 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a bonus (den, office, nursery, bedroom, etc),

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have any available units?
1628 CECILIA Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have?
Some of 1628 CECILIA Drive SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 CECILIA Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1628 CECILIA Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 CECILIA Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 CECILIA Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 CECILIA Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
