Gresham Park, GA
1617 Cecilia Drive SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 Cecilia Drive SW

Location

1617 Cecilia Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Welcome to 1617 Cecilia Drive! Create your favorite meals with friends and family in a freshly update kitchen with more than enough counter-top and storage space. Clean off from a full day of fun in your large mud room with a full set washer and dryer! Park your ride inside the electric gate to keep your front yard clear for outside activities. Bar-B-Q with your friends and family on a cool Summer's night on the large floating deck in your backyard. This is where you go when you want to be taken back to East Atlanta, na na na!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW have any available units?
1617 Cecilia Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 1617 Cecilia Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Cecilia Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Cecilia Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Cecilia Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Cecilia Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
