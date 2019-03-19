1617 Cecilia Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Welcome to 1617 Cecilia Drive! Create your favorite meals with friends and family in a freshly update kitchen with more than enough counter-top and storage space. Clean off from a full day of fun in your large mud room with a full set washer and dryer! Park your ride inside the electric gate to keep your front yard clear for outside activities. Bar-B-Q with your friends and family on a cool Summer's night on the large floating deck in your backyard. This is where you go when you want to be taken back to East Atlanta, na na na!



(RLNE4606967)