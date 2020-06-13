/
3 bedroom apartments
193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Leeward Dr
58 Leeward Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property: 58 Leeward Drive Savannah, Ga 31419 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom $1250.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Cambridge Dr
123 Cambridge Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1212 sqft
Southside Savannah - Georgetowne - Georgetown-Village Green, Brick, 3 bedroom 2 full bath home featuring Great Room, Galley Kitchen with large Dining Area. Central Gas Heat & Air. Double Car attached garage on a large corner lot.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Sunset Way
5 Sunset Way, Georgetown, GA
3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Cormorant Way
107 Cormorant Way, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights: Available August 15th! Two Car Garage Fenced Backyard Vaulted Ceilings Split Floor Plan Small Patio Seperate Dining Area Eat-in Kitchen Garden Tub Fireplace Pet-Friendly Property Description Located off of
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 Wild Heron Villas Road
32 Wild Heron Villas Road, Georgetown, GA
Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
210 Westminister Road
210 Westminister Road, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 Westminister Road in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
198 Sawgrass Drive
198 Sawgrass Dr, Chatham County, GA
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Mosswood subdivision. Large open floor plan with separate living room dining room and study. Large master bedroom and oversized guest room upstairs with 2 other bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1441 sqft
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom in Bradley Point South - Cozy 3 bed/2 bath single story home located in the Bradley Point South Subdivision.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Calm Oaks Circle
210 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
210 Calm Oaks Circle Available 08/03/20 210 Calm Oaks Circle * Savannah, GA * $1800/month - Great family home with 4 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Large Greatroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8 Weslyn Park Drive
8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2034 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
410 Kendal Court
410 Kendal Ct, Henderson, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 410 Kendal Court in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2 Verde Bend
2 Verde Bend, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Adorable home located in Villages of Vallambrosa! Convenient to I-16, I-95, Gulfstream, HAA & Ft. Stewart, and the Malls. Available now for Move-In. Call or text Susie for showing today! 912-657-3569
1 of 12
Last updated December 10 at 11:58pm
1 Unit Available
116 Calm Oak Circle
116 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms, wood flooring in family room and kitchen. Conveniently located to Hunter Army Airfield, 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
