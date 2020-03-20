4545 Hendrix Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW! - NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 - ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING - OCCUPIED - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CAUTION ALARM!



REQUIREMENTS : 1) Must have both rent and deposit (same $ as rent). 2) Must earn income 2X-3X the monthly rent. 3) Proof of Income required. 4) Credit & Background Check to be performed. 5) Credit score of 600 or better. 6) Good verifiable rental history preferred. Pets are welcome (breed restrictions may apply). No application fee for applying. $40 fee per person is required AFTER viewing the property and acknowledging to proceed with application. Additional info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be reported to Police.



REPAIRS IN PROGRESS! NEW ROOF, NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN COUNTERTOP! (You may drive by & view from the street anytime today)



Adorable, open concept brick ranch located on a level lot. Electric and gas. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. No carpet. Privacy fenced backyard with 24x24 workshop/shed/man-cave. Also has a deck and carport. Next to Unidos Dual Language School. Close to interstate, restaurants, and shopping center. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities, lawn care and general maintenance of the home.



Please text or call us at 770-369-1767 or 707-999-3015 (texting preferred). Or email us at YesRentNow@gmail.com. For a quicker response & showing, you can fill out the Rental Application online at www.YesRentNow.com. Looking forward to having you.