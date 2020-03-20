All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:53 AM

4545 Hendrix Drive

4545 Hendrix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Hendrix Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Please read everything.

AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW! - NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 - ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING - OCCUPIED - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CAUTION ALARM!

REQUIREMENTS : 1) Must have both rent and deposit (same $ as rent). 2) Must earn income 2X-3X the monthly rent. 3) Proof of Income required. 4) Credit & Background Check to be performed. 5) Credit score of 600 or better. 6) Good verifiable rental history preferred. Pets are welcome (breed restrictions may apply). No application fee for applying. $40 fee per person is required AFTER viewing the property and acknowledging to proceed with application. Additional info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be reported to Police.

REPAIRS IN PROGRESS! NEW ROOF, NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN COUNTERTOP! (You may drive by & view from the street anytime today)

Adorable, open concept brick ranch located on a level lot. Electric and gas. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. No carpet. Privacy fenced backyard with 24x24 workshop/shed/man-cave. Also has a deck and carport. Next to Unidos Dual Language School. Close to interstate, restaurants, and shopping center. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities, lawn care and general maintenance of the home.

Please text or call us at 770-369-1767 or 707-999-3015 (texting preferred). Or email us at YesRentNow@gmail.com. For a quicker response & showing, you can fill out the Rental Application online at www.YesRentNow.com. Looking forward to having you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Hendrix Drive have any available units?
4545 Hendrix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Hendrix Drive have?
Some of 4545 Hendrix Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Hendrix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Hendrix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Hendrix Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Hendrix Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Hendrix Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Hendrix Drive offers parking.
Does 4545 Hendrix Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Hendrix Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Hendrix Drive have a pool?
No, 4545 Hendrix Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Hendrix Drive have accessible units?
No, 4545 Hendrix Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Hendrix Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Hendrix Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

