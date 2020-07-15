All apartments in Floyd County
2 Brandon Ln SW
2 Brandon Ln SW

Location

2 Brandon Ln SW, Floyd County, GA 30165

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants** Get properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.

Apply here: https://go.landis.com/KuuqPI

Inviting one level living in a quiet community. Perfect for the first time buyers or empty nesters. Hard surface floors throughout living room, foyer and kitchen. Recessed lighting. Shower/garden tub combo in the master bath. Split bedroom plan, rear patio, and more.

(RLNE5507147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Brandon Ln SW have any available units?
2 Brandon Ln SW has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Brandon Ln SW have?
Some of 2 Brandon Ln SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Brandon Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
2 Brandon Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Brandon Ln SW pet-friendly?
No, 2 Brandon Ln SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floyd County.
Does 2 Brandon Ln SW offer parking?
Yes, 2 Brandon Ln SW offers parking.
Does 2 Brandon Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Brandon Ln SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Brandon Ln SW have a pool?
No, 2 Brandon Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 2 Brandon Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 2 Brandon Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Brandon Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Brandon Ln SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Brandon Ln SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Brandon Ln SW has units with air conditioning.
