2 Brandon Ln SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants** Get properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.



Apply here: https://go.landis.com/KuuqPI



Inviting one level living in a quiet community. Perfect for the first time buyers or empty nesters. Hard surface floors throughout living room, foyer and kitchen. Recessed lighting. Shower/garden tub combo in the master bath. Split bedroom plan, rear patio, and more.



