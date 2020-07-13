/
pet friendly apartments
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4465 Mulberry Ridge Lane
4465 Mulberry Ridge Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2834 sqft
Sought after Mill Creek School cluster. 4 br's, 3 baths, huge eat-in kitchen, separate dining, fireplace, easy access to i85, convenient to shopping, dining and Mulberry Park, well maintained. Pet's are a case-by-case basis.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2720 Ivy Mill Drive
2720 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1941 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4143 Pear Haven Lane
4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5385 Whiporwill Drive
5385 Whippoorwill Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
11 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1316 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool, and on-site laundry. Close to Lakeview Academy and Lake Lanier.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Park Hill
1567 Park Hill Dr, Gainesville, GA
Studio
$590
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
835 sqft
Situated in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia, These pet-friendly apartments are minutes from I-985 and Brenau University and just a short drive to Lake Lanier, North Georgia Mountains, and Downtown Gainesville.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.
