Evans, GA
663 Mickelson Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

663 Mickelson Way

663 Mickelson Way · (706) 922-7355
Location

663 Mickelson Way, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 663 Mickelson Way · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
663 Mickelson Way Available 08/15/20 663 Mickelson Way - Rent $1,000. Available 08/15/2020. Minimum 620 credit score required. No Pets. Move in ready. Centrally located to everything! Tucked away on a dead end cul-de-sac. New flooring, Fresh Paint & New HVAC! Townhouse with large kitchen that has lots of cabinets, counter space, and eat in bar. Spacious master suite with huge walk-in closet. Floored attic for extra storage. Outside patio with storage. Fenced back yard with patio with outside storage room, private backs up to woods, maintenance free back yard and has white rocks. Front yard maintained by owner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Mickelson Way have any available units?
663 Mickelson Way has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 663 Mickelson Way have?
Some of 663 Mickelson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Mickelson Way currently offering any rent specials?
663 Mickelson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Mickelson Way pet-friendly?
No, 663 Mickelson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 663 Mickelson Way offer parking?
No, 663 Mickelson Way does not offer parking.
Does 663 Mickelson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Mickelson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Mickelson Way have a pool?
No, 663 Mickelson Way does not have a pool.
Does 663 Mickelson Way have accessible units?
No, 663 Mickelson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Mickelson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 Mickelson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 663 Mickelson Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 663 Mickelson Way has units with air conditioning.
