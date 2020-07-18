Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

663 Mickelson Way Available 08/15/20 663 Mickelson Way - Rent $1,000. Available 08/15/2020. Minimum 620 credit score required. No Pets. Move in ready. Centrally located to everything! Tucked away on a dead end cul-de-sac. New flooring, Fresh Paint & New HVAC! Townhouse with large kitchen that has lots of cabinets, counter space, and eat in bar. Spacious master suite with huge walk-in closet. Floored attic for extra storage. Outside patio with storage. Fenced back yard with patio with outside storage room, private backs up to woods, maintenance free back yard and has white rocks. Front yard maintained by owner.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788822)