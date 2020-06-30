All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

3883 Lake Manor Way

3883 Lake Manor Way · No Longer Available
Location

3883 Lake Manor Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome Home! Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Lakeside Preserve Community! This home has all the great luxuries you've been looking for......hardwoods on main, tile kitchen, espresso cabinets, large family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Also enjoy the private backyard with plenty of space to hang out. Don't miss this opportunity. It won't last long.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3883 Lake Manor Way have any available units?
3883 Lake Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3883 Lake Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
3883 Lake Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 Lake Manor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3883 Lake Manor Way is pet friendly.
Does 3883 Lake Manor Way offer parking?
No, 3883 Lake Manor Way does not offer parking.
Does 3883 Lake Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3883 Lake Manor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 Lake Manor Way have a pool?
No, 3883 Lake Manor Way does not have a pool.
Does 3883 Lake Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 3883 Lake Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 Lake Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3883 Lake Manor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3883 Lake Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3883 Lake Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.

