Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

201 Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
33 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northwoods
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
1 of 23

Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
1 of 11

Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2969 Aspen Woods Entry
2969 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Huntley Hills
15 Units Available
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1134 sqft
Every apartment in this gated community boasts balconies, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and walk-in showers. Less than 10 minutes from Perimeter Mall. Closeness to I-285 and I-85 a boon for commuters.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
6 Units Available
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1265 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights At Chamblee in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Available May 10, 2020 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan. Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
3078 Quantum Lane
3078 Quantum Lane, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1329 sqft
AMAZING SPECIAL! (only $500 deposit) Inside the perimeter luxury living in Chamblee! Imagine the convenience of your new home located at Dresden Heights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Seasons Parkway
713 Seasons Parkway Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1275 sqft
713 Seasons Parkway Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Bottom-Floor Condo...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3819 Oxford Circle
3819 Oxford Circle, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2134 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse close to I-285 and I-85 located in a gated Doraville community which offers a swimming pool. just minutes to Marta station, buckhead, perimeter mall, gourmet restaurant district and shopping mall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
2210 Spring Walk Ct
2210 Spring Walk Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3152 Mercer University Drive
3152 Mercer University Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2336 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated private townhome community near Mercer University, CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, I-85 and I-285, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Kitchen with semicircle breakfast bar that overlooks breakfast area, living room with fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
108 North Woodland Drive
108 North Woodland Court, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
984 sqft
Clean Ranch. Great Location, Great Price - Available Now! Single-family home in Doraville(just north of Atlanta) for rent.Two bedrooms, one bath. Home includes a carport, screened in patio, and a deck with a sizable backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Doraville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Doraville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

