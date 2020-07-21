Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4373 Langdon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4373 Langdon Drive
4373 Langdon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4373 Langdon Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Classic Wesley Chapel! Beautiful 4-sided brick ,2 car carport, charming front
porch, and huge fenced in yard with shed. Excellent condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4373 Langdon Drive have any available units?
4373 Langdon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4373 Langdon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4373 Langdon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 Langdon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4373 Langdon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4373 Langdon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4373 Langdon Drive offers parking.
Does 4373 Langdon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4373 Langdon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 Langdon Drive have a pool?
No, 4373 Langdon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4373 Langdon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4373 Langdon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 Langdon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4373 Langdon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4373 Langdon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4373 Langdon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
