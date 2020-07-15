All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4348 Woodcrest Court
4348 Woodcrest Court

Location

4348 Woodcrest Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. A one car garage is ideally located in the back of the home and with access through a kitchen door. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 Woodcrest Court have any available units?
4348 Woodcrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4348 Woodcrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
4348 Woodcrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 Woodcrest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4348 Woodcrest Court is pet friendly.
Does 4348 Woodcrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 4348 Woodcrest Court offers parking.
Does 4348 Woodcrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 Woodcrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 Woodcrest Court have a pool?
No, 4348 Woodcrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 4348 Woodcrest Court have accessible units?
No, 4348 Woodcrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 Woodcrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4348 Woodcrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4348 Woodcrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4348 Woodcrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
