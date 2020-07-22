3032 Henderson Mill Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Ranch near Mercer University - This brick ranch offers space, a large yard, and location location location! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with room for more vehicles in the driveway. Backyard has a shed for extra storage. Washer & dryer included. Located near mercer university, Lavista, OakGrove, Northlake Mall, Brookhaven, Tucker, I85 and 285! Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. Utilities and yard-care are tenant's responsibility. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or text us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093.



(RLNE5603810)