3032 Henderson Mill Rd.

Amenities
Charming Ranch near Mercer University - This brick ranch offers space, a large yard, and location location location! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with room for more vehicles in the driveway. Backyard has a shed for extra storage. Washer & dryer included. Located near mercer university, Lavista, OakGrove, Northlake Mall, Brookhaven, Tucker, I85 and 285! Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. Utilities and yard-care are tenant's responsibility. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or text us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093.
(RLNE5603810)