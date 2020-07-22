All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3032 Henderson Mill Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3032 Henderson Mill Rd.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

3032 Henderson Mill Rd.

3032 Henderson Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3032 Henderson Mill Road, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Ranch near Mercer University - This brick ranch offers space, a large yard, and location location location! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with room for more vehicles in the driveway. Backyard has a shed for extra storage. Washer & dryer included. Located near mercer university, Lavista, OakGrove, Northlake Mall, Brookhaven, Tucker, I85 and 285! Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. Utilities and yard-care are tenant's responsibility. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or text us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093.

(RLNE5603810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have any available units?
3032 Henderson Mill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have?
Some of 3032 Henderson Mill Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Henderson Mill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. offers parking.
Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have a pool?
No, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 Henderson Mill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University