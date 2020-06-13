11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,754
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 Angela Ln
430 Angela Ln, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1571 sqft
3Bed / 2.5 Bath Ranch with fireplace, private back yard and on a cul de sac! - Like new home in Maple Heights Subdivision. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths. Large foyer opens into family room with fireplace and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2120 Ben Higgins Rd
2120 Ben Higgins Road, Lumpkin County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brookstone Townhomes - Property Id: 287379 Brand new townhomes in a well established neighborhood 55 and up community 1 level- no steps $1,375 per month Hardwood floors throughout Private backyard with covered porch 2 bedrooms
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
81 Twin Creek Drive
81 Twin Creek Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
Quiet & Secluded - This rustic chalet-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet and very secluded wooded area off Ga Highway 400 in Dahlonega, Georgia just south of the Long Branch area within short driving distance to the downtown

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2553 sqft
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5825 Mountain Top Place
5825 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
946 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Cumming, GA is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 946sqft! Charming curb appeal boasting beautiful

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + bonus room floor plan w/ 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining area. Corner lot - quiet and private! 2-car attached garage with fenced backyard. Low maintenance.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
84 Mansie Park Drive
84 Mansie Park Dr, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA and Trash Services!!! The lowest price in the community. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dawsonville, GA

Finding an apartment in Dawsonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

