Last updated March 19 2019

1219 Old Conley

1219 Old Conley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Old Conley Rd, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated, all electric 3BR/1BA home. Each room has clean paint on walls. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen features oak cabinets with an eat-in area. New carpet throughout. Separate laundry room with hook-ups. Rent includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven. Home is located in quiet neighborhood. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by email (sales@hamptonhomestead.com) or fax (678-609-4734). We have adopted a no-pet policy.

Call 678-972-3694 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 2000 SF: 1,830

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Old Conley have any available units?
1219 Old Conley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 1219 Old Conley have?
Some of 1219 Old Conley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Old Conley currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Old Conley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Old Conley pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Old Conley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1219 Old Conley offer parking?
No, 1219 Old Conley does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Old Conley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Old Conley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Old Conley have a pool?
No, 1219 Old Conley does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Old Conley have accessible units?
No, 1219 Old Conley does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Old Conley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Old Conley has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Old Conley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Old Conley has units with air conditioning.
