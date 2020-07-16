All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4676 Red Leaf Way

4676 Red Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

4676 Red Leaf Way, Columbia County, GA 30907

Amenities

4676 Red Leaf Way - Maple Creek - Two story with approximately 1548 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. All bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room. Outside storage. Single car garage. Deck with fenced yard. Some pets negotiable with fee. Gas and electric utilities. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.

(RLNE1859100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4676 Red Leaf Way have any available units?
4676 Red Leaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia County, GA.
What amenities does 4676 Red Leaf Way have?
Some of 4676 Red Leaf Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4676 Red Leaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
4676 Red Leaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4676 Red Leaf Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4676 Red Leaf Way is pet friendly.
Does 4676 Red Leaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 4676 Red Leaf Way offers parking.
Does 4676 Red Leaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4676 Red Leaf Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4676 Red Leaf Way have a pool?
No, 4676 Red Leaf Way does not have a pool.
Does 4676 Red Leaf Way have accessible units?
No, 4676 Red Leaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4676 Red Leaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4676 Red Leaf Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4676 Red Leaf Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4676 Red Leaf Way does not have units with air conditioning.
