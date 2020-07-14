Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community. With easy access to many of the area's major roadways, Sterlington's ideal location provides for quick transits to nearly everywhere in the surrounding area. Our apartments feature spacious layouts and kitchens with all of the necessary appliances. We have floor plans that accommodate nearly every need. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour of Sterlington Apartments today! * Available for select floorplans