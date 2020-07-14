All apartments in Grovetown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Sterlington

205 Woodward Dr · (706) 450-8277
Location

205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4410 · Avail. Jul 21

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5008 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 4816 · Avail. Sep 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 5602 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterlington.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community. With easy access to many of the area's major roadways, Sterlington's ideal location provides for quick transits to nearly everywhere in the surrounding area. Our apartments feature spacious layouts and kitchens with all of the necessary appliances. We have floor plans that accommodate nearly every need. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour of Sterlington Apartments today! * Available for select floorplans

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterlington have any available units?
Sterlington has 10 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sterlington have?
Some of Sterlington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterlington currently offering any rent specials?
Sterlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterlington pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterlington is pet friendly.
Does Sterlington offer parking?
Yes, Sterlington offers parking.
Does Sterlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterlington have a pool?
No, Sterlington does not have a pool.
Does Sterlington have accessible units?
No, Sterlington does not have accessible units.
Does Sterlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterlington has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterlington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterlington has units with air conditioning.
