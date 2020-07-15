All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2090 Moccasin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2090 Moccasin Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:46 PM

2090 Moccasin Way

2090 Moccasin Way · (678) 235-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2090 Moccasin Way, Cobb County, GA 30064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,194 sq ft, 2 story home in Marietta with great floor plan! Spacious living room with wood floors and brick fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with patio area, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Moccasin Way have any available units?
2090 Moccasin Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2090 Moccasin Way have?
Some of 2090 Moccasin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Moccasin Way currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Moccasin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Moccasin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 Moccasin Way is pet friendly.
Does 2090 Moccasin Way offer parking?
No, 2090 Moccasin Way does not offer parking.
Does 2090 Moccasin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 Moccasin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Moccasin Way have a pool?
No, 2090 Moccasin Way does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Moccasin Way have accessible units?
No, 2090 Moccasin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Moccasin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Moccasin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Moccasin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2090 Moccasin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2090 Moccasin Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity