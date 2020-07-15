All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:15 PM

6193 Lauren Lane

6193 Lauren Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6193 Lauren Lane, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6193 Lauren Lane have any available units?
6193 Lauren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6193 Lauren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6193 Lauren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6193 Lauren Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6193 Lauren Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6193 Lauren Lane offer parking?
No, 6193 Lauren Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6193 Lauren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6193 Lauren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6193 Lauren Lane have a pool?
No, 6193 Lauren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6193 Lauren Lane have accessible units?
No, 6193 Lauren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6193 Lauren Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6193 Lauren Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6193 Lauren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6193 Lauren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
