603 Burson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

PLEASE VIEW DETAILS!! - gas- natural/pipe

water- city of carrollton

electric- GA POWER

school district - carrollton elementary, middle, high



To do our part: because of the covid-19 we are only showing any of our properties to approved applicants. Please be sure to fill out an application for anyone 18 yrs or older that will be residing in the home at www.mwestleasing.com. Rental Vacancies, apply now. Submit 1 month of proof of income, picture of drivers lic. Please email mwestleasing@gmail.com with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668809)