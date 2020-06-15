All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

603 Burson Ave

603 Burson Avenue · (770) 836-1240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

603 Burson Avenue, Carrollton, GA 30117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 Burson Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PLEASE VIEW DETAILS!! - gas- natural/pipe
water- city of carrollton
electric- GA POWER
school district - carrollton elementary, middle, high

To do our part: because of the covid-19 we are only showing any of our properties to approved applicants. Please be sure to fill out an application for anyone 18 yrs or older that will be residing in the home at www.mwestleasing.com. Rental Vacancies, apply now. Submit 1 month of proof of income, picture of drivers lic. Please email mwestleasing@gmail.com with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Burson Ave have any available units?
603 Burson Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 603 Burson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
603 Burson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Burson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 603 Burson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 603 Burson Ave offer parking?
No, 603 Burson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 603 Burson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Burson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Burson Ave have a pool?
No, 603 Burson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 603 Burson Ave have accessible units?
No, 603 Burson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Burson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Burson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Burson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Burson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
